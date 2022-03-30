Bunker Holding Shifts Glander Sales Manager to Head-Office Digitalisation Role

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Leoe will move to Denmark from Dubai for the role. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has appointed a sales manager at subsidiary Glander International Bunkering to a new digitalisation role.

Martine Leoe has been appointed commercial digital owner at Bunker Holding in Denmark, he said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday. Leoe was previously a sales manager for Glander in Dubai.

"Digitalisation remains one of the key agendas in the shipping industry, and I look forward to the exciting work ahead," Leoe said in the post.

A range of bunker and shipping companies are now investing in digitalisation as a means of improving fuel efficiency, cutting emissions, finding lower bunker prices and improving transparency in the supply chain.