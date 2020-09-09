DFDS Plans to Burn Methanol at Same Time as HSFO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DFDS's ships may soon be burning a little methanol with their HSFO. Image Credit: DFDS

Shipping company DFDS plans to start burning small amounts of methanol at the same time as high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) in its existing engines as it explores ways to cut its carbon emissions.

The company is targeting a cut in its emissions of about 45% from 2008's levels by 2030, a slightly tougher target than the reduction of at least 40% envisaged in the International Maritime Organization's plan.

"We plan to introduce small amounts of methanol in the existing propulsion machinery on many of our vessels, in the four stroke engines that make up the majority of our fleet," the company said in a statement on its website Tuesday.

"Together with onsite-produced hydrogen, we will inject the methanol into combustion chambers, replacing up to 10-15% of the heavy fuel oil needed to fuel the same voyage today.

"This technology is still under development and we expect it to be approved by engine manufacturers during 2020.

"We have already done initial testing and the results look promising."

By investigating this option, DFDS hopes to encourage the development of green methanol produced from sustainable sources as a future marine fuel, it said.