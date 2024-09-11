BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 14-Month Low

Wednesday September 11, 2024

Bunker fuel prices dropped with crude at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling to the lowest level in almost 14 months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $8/mt to $596/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since July 2023

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $4.50/mt to $474.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $4.50/mt to $734.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.65/bl to $69.19/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $12/mt to $592.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $9/mt to $507/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $8.50/mt to $589/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $9.50/mt to $506.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.41/bl from the previous session's close at $69.60/bl as of 6:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.09/mt rise in bunker prices.

