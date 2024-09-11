BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 14-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped sharply so far this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices dropped with crude at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling to the lowest level in almost 14 months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $8/mt to $596/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since July 2023.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $4.50/mt to $474.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $4.50/mt to $734.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.65/bl to $69.19/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $12/mt to $592.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $9/mt to $507/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $8.50/mt to $589/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $9.50/mt to $506.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.41/bl from the previous session's close at $69.60/bl as of 6:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.09/mt rise in bunker prices.