DFDS Opts for Scrubbers on Bunker Saving Ro-Pax Newbuilds

Niels Smedegaard, CEO, DFDS. Image Credit: DFDS

Baltic ferry operator DFDS today announced it has ordered two new combined freight and passenger ships (ro-pax) that will feature scrubber technology.

The ships are designed to each carry 4,500 lane metres of freight and passenger vehicles as well as 600 passengers, and will be built by Guangzhou Shipyard International Co, Ltd. at their Nansha Yard in China for a total investment of Investment of DKK 1.8bn ($300 million).

Delivery and deployment is expected in 2021.

"The ships are built to the newest, environmental standard offering the lowest possible consumption and emissions," said DFDS.

This is certainly not the first time DFDS has opted to use scrubbers for its emissions compliance choice. The company chose scrubbers for newbuilds in 2016 and 2017.