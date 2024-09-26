LNG Bunker Supplier Titan Hires Client Manager From GoodFuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sissing previously worked for biofuels firm GoodFuels from April 2021 to this month. Image Credit: Lana Sissing / LinkedIn

LNG bunker supplier Titan has hired a client manager in Amsterdam.

Lana Sissing has joined the company as a client manager in Amsterdam as of this month, she said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Sissing previously worked for biofuels firm GoodFuels from April 2021 to this month, serving most recently as commercial manager.

"My primary focus will be strengthening and growing our client relationships, ensuring we offer the best support and service as we expand our market presence and increasing LBM supply," Sissing said in the post.

"Adjacent to commercial contributions, I'll be working in the Project team with Per-Christian Dettwiler to help optimise and digitilse company processes as well as support in the development of Synthetic LNG."