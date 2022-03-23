Shipper Electrolux Signs Deal to Send Cargo on LNG-Fuelled CMA CGM Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM has set a target for alternative fuels to account for 10% of its bunker consumption by 2023. File Image / Pixabay

Appliance producer Electrolux has signed a deal with CMA CGM to ship some of its cargoes on board the company's LNG-fuelled boxships.

The deal gives Electrolux a share of the CO2 emissions savings achieved by CMA CGM's use of LNG and bio-LNG in its fleet covering 40,000 TEU of shipments, CMA CGM said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

CMA CGM has set a target for alternative fuels to account for 10% of its bunker consumption by 2023.

"These partnerships put Electrolux at the forefront in terms of the percentage of the total volume of products being transported in a more sustainable way," Carsten Franke, COO of Electrolux, said in the statement.

"As we continuously contract increasing volumes of biofuel for sea transportation we are also supporting the overall market development toward more sustainable practices for shipping goods across the world."