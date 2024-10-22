XMAR Launches Pilot Phase of New Online Bunker Trading Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Christoph Stork, former global managing director of e-commerce logistics at AP Moller-Maersk, is the company's CEO. Image Credit: Christoph Stork / LinkedIn

A pilot phase of a new online bunker trading platform has been launched.

The XMAR platform will connect users with more than 1,500 verified suppliers at more than 500 ports, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Interested parties can visit the XMAR site to join a waitlist to try out the platform during the pilot phase, with early participants being given the opportunity to benefit from 30-day financing and simplified order management while helping to improve the site.

The platform is designed with small and medium-sized enterprises in mind.

"Our goal is to level the playing field for SMEs," Christoph Stork, CEO of XMAR, said in the statement.

"With XMAR, companies can source bunker fuel more efficiently while benefiting from fewer points of contact and a streamlined process where all steps—from offer to payment—are managed in one place."

Stork has worked for the company since November 2023. He previously served as global managing director of e-commerce logistics at AP Moller-Maersk from 2020 to 2023.

For more information and to join the waitlist, click here.