BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2/mt to $611/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since January 15.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $509.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $7/mt to $780.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.91/bl to $76.58/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $1/mt to $593/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $551/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $0.50/mt to $580.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1.50/mt to $573.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.52/bl from the previous session's close at $76.06/bl as of 9:56 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.92/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.