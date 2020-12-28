Green Light for Houston Ship Channel Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Houston Ship Channel will widen and deepen. File Image / Pixabay

US President Donald Trump Sunday signed off on a massive $2.3tn spending package that included the go ahead for an expansion of the Houston Ship Channel.

Known as Project 11, the waterway will both widen and deepen.

Congress approved the move last week, which when completed will allow two-way traffic of larger vessels on the waterway, including bigger box ships.

"Today's announcement is BIG. The authorization to widen and deepen the Houston Ship Channel is BIG for our region, the state of Texas, and our nation," Executive Director of Port Houston, Roger Guenther.

"It is BIG for economic prosperity and growth of industry that is served by the busiest waterway in the country."