European Port Reduces Fees for Greener Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Slovenia: greener shipping. File Image / Pixabay.

Less polluting ships calling at the Slovenian port of Koper can expect a lower port fee bill.

To qualify for the reduction, ships must be part of the Environmental Ship Index (ESI), a voluntary scheme involving over fifty ports that encourages ships to operate in a more environment friendly way.

The move aims to attract ships with "state-of-the-art engines and cleaner propulsion systems", the port authority said.

Under ESI, port fee reduction is decided on a scoring system. The highest award of a hundred points goes to ships with minimal emissions when berthed. Under 50 points qualifies ships for a 5% reduction while over 50 points doubles the fee reduction to 10%.