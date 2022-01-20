GAC Bunker Fuels Brings in Bureau Veritas to Track GHG Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bureau Veritas will track GAC's progress towards its 2030 goal. Image Credit: GAC Bunker Fuels

Marine fuels firm GAC Bunker Fuels has tasked Bureau Veritas with verifying its greenhouse gas emissions.

GAC is aiming for net zero emissions by 2030, and is bringing in Bureau Veritas to certify its progress, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The company will be tracking GAC's own emissions from its business and the emissions created by burning the fuels it sells, but does not yet have the data to track the emissions from the production and transportation of those fuels, a representative told Ship & Bunker.

"The market is in transition," Martyn McMahon, global commercial manager at GAC Bunker Fuels, said in the statement.

"Suppliers require a guaranteed demand to fund their projects, and customers must know what supplier projects are underway to plan their future procurement.

"GAC Bunker Fuels is uniquely positioned to help customers and suppliers alike with their energy transition because of the relationship we have with them."

GAC is aiming no longer to be selling conventional oil-based bunker fuels from 2030. In September it appointed John Lindquist as its first head of LNG bunkering.