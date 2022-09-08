Wärtsilä Unveils New Four-Stroke Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The technology concept will be ready by next year, with the product release expected soon afterwards. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Technology company Wärtsilä has unveiled its newest medium-speed four-stroke engine design.

The Wärtsilä 25 engine will be capable of running on diesel, LNG, gas or liquid biofuels, and will be suitable for upgrades to run on future carbon-neutral fuels as they become available, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The engine is intended to be the firm's first to run on ammonia bunkers. The technology concept will be ready by next year, with the product release expected soon afterwards.

"This engine marks the beginning of a new era of future-proof medium speed, small-bore engines, and comes as an important step towards the maritime industry meeting its decarbonisation goals," Roger Holm, president for marine power at Wärtsilä, said in the statement.

"The Wärtsilä 25 ticks all the boxes.

"It is a small but powerful engine, and it provides an effortless transition to future fuels, making it a future-proof investment already today.

"Most importantly, the Wärtsilä 25 brings all of these advantages whilst keeping the total cost of ownership within reason."

The engine is designed for time between overhauls of up to 32,000 hours.