BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Fifth Consecutive Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Wednesday, with average global VLSFO prices falling for a fifth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1/mt to $634.50mt on Wednesday, remaining at the lowest level since April 5. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $519/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $3/mt to $863.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.65/bl to $83.12/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $616.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $0.50/mt to $580.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $4.50/mt to $610/mt and at Houston they sank by $7.50/mt to $600.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.84/bl at $82.28/bl as of 6:58 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.33/mt fall in bunker prices.