CMA CGM Takes Delivery of its First LNG-Powered 15,000 TEU Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM Patagonia. Image Credit: CMA CGM

Box shipping giant CMA CGM this week has taken delivery of the first of its LNG-powered 15,000 TEU class containerships.

At 366m long, 21m wide, and rated at a capacity of 15,254 TEU, CMA CGM Patagonia is capable of transmitting the Panama Canal and is set to join OCEAN Alliance’s "MED2" Asia - Med service, Alphaliner reports.

The vessel was ordered in 2019 with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and followed CMA CGM's order in 2017 for the industry's first ever LNG-powered box ships. Those vessels have a capacity of 22,000 TEU, the first of which was launched in 2019.

While Patagonia will be most immediately joined by sister ships CMA CGM Kimberly, CMA CGM Everglade, CMA CGM Galapagos and CMA CGM Greenland, earlier this year CMA CGM ordered six further 15,000 LNG-powered vessels with CSSC making it a total of 16 vessels in the 15,000 TEU class series.

In addition to the 11 LNG-powered vessels, the series also features five conventionally powered, scrubber equipper box ships.

Underlining its commitment to using LNG bunkers, the French firm has six 13,000 TEU gas-powered container ships among the other vessels it has on order.