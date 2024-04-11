Containerised Fuel Cell Design Wins DNV Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has given its approval in principle to TECO 2030's containerised fuel cell design. Image Credit: TECO 2030

Classification society DNV has granted its preliminary approval to a design for a containerised fuel cell power generator for ships.

The company has given its approval in principle to TECO 2030's containerised fuel cell design, TECO 2030 said in a statement on its website this week.

The system is designed to integrate seamlessly with a ship's main switchboard.

""We are pleased to announce that our fuel cell power generators have received an approval in principle from DNV," Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030, said in the statement.

"This proves it is safe to utilize onboard a vessel, for propulsion and auxiliary power.

"This solution can of course be combined in series to facilitate multimegawatt installations and power requirements, without releasing any harmful emissions."