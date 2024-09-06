VeriFuel Participates in First LNG Bunkering Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The operation took place in Shanghai last week. File Image / Pixabay

Bureau Veritas bunker monitoring service VeriFuel has participated in its first LNG bunkering operation.

The operation took place in Shanghai last week, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"This marks a significant step forward as we expand our service offerings to meet the growing demand for sustainable fuel solutions," the company said in the post.

"With more deliveries already on the way, our new service line is ready to support your LNG bunkering needs.

"We look forward to partnering with you on this exciting journey towards a more sustainable future."

Verifuel performs inspection services in 50 countries around the world, according to the company's website.