Tonnage With Wind Propulsion Systems Tops 1 Million DWT

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wind-assisted propulsion is gaining in popularity as a means of cutting bunker consumption, and thus GHG emissions. Image Credit: IWSA / MOL

The section of the global fleet with wind-assisted propulsion has now passed 1 million DWT.

By the end of this year, about 25 large commercial vessels totalling 1.2 million DWT will have the systems installed, the International Windship Association said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The organisation estimates that up to 50 ships with a combined tonnage of more than 3 million mt will be equipped with wind propulsion systems by the end of next year.

Wind-assisted propulsion is gaining in popularity as a means of cutting bunker consumption, and thus GHG emissions, ahead of upcoming emissions regulations.

"Wind propulsion technologies are proven to save 5-20% in fuel use and associated emissions when used as wind-assist on motor vessel profiles," Gavin Allwright, secretary general of the IWSA, said in the statement.

"The savings potential is even higher for vessels that use primary wind technologies to achieve much higher levels of propulsive energy sourced from wind.

"This makes wind power a valuable pathway to reducing the emissions of the international shipping industry immediately and over the longer-term.

"It also offers the potential for enabling a substantial reduction in the carbon intensity of the whole fleet."