BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Five-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped significantly over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to drop at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost five weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $11/mt to $598/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since March 27. The G20-HSFO Index lost $10/mt to $496.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $16/mt to $810.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.68/bl to $78.37/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices dropped by $19.50/mt to $580.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $14.50/mt to $539.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $12.50/mt to $574/mt and at Houston they slipped by $9/mt to $557/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.44/bl at $77.93/bl as of 9:40 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.31/mt fall in bunker prices.