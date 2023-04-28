BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Five-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday April 28, 2023

Bunker fuel prices continued to drop at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost five weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $11/mt to $598/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since March 27. The G20-HSFO Index lost $10/mt to $496.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $16/mt to $810.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.68/bl to $78.37/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices dropped by $19.50/mt to $580.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $14.50/mt to $539.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $12.50/mt to $574/mt and at Houston they slipped by $9/mt to $557/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.44/bl at $77.93/bl as of 9:40 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.31/mt fall in bunker prices.

