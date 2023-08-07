World Fuel Services Becomes Global Distributor for Infineum Bunker Additives

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies have signed a strategic agreement under which WFS will act as global distributor forInfineum's Marine Fuel Additives line, they said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"Our Marine Fuel Additives portfolio is designed to deliver fuel efficiency, GHG emissions reduction and onboard operability solutions to the shipping industry," Andrea Ghione, marine venture manager at Infineum, said in the statement.

"This collaboration with World Fuel Services will support the industry's decarbonisation efforts, and we are confident that the partnership will deliver outstanding quality and exceptional customer service.

"Customers will also benefit from a strong logistics footprint starting in Singapore and expanding to ports around the world."

World Fuel Services is the world's second-largest seller of marine fuels by volume, with a total of 19.1 million mt of bunker sales last year.