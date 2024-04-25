MPCC Gets Sustainable Finance Deal for Methanol Newbuilds

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Constantin Baack, CEO, MPCC. Image Credit: MPCC

Norway’s MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC) says it has secured a Sustainable Finance deal for its two dual-fuel methanol newbuildings set for delivery later this year.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported the two 1,300 TEU vessels were ordered in 2022 from Tazhou Sanfu Ship Engineering in China at a cost of $39 million each.

MPCC’s financing agreement with Deutsche Bank and SINOSURE is for $55 million.

While availability of green methanol bunkers is currently limited, qualification for Sustainable Finance was met as the dual-fuel engines will allow operation on green methanol.

“Thus, this financing has been internally classified by the lender as Sustainable Finance as the proceeds will be used for an activity that meets the eligibility criteria of Deutsche Bank’s own Sustainable Finance Framework,” MPCC explained.

The loan matures in 2036.