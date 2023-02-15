SGMF Publishes Free Guides to Hydrogen and Ammonia Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Both guides are available for free. Image Credit: SGMF

Society for Gas as Marine Fuel (SGMF) today has released two new guides offering introductions to the use of both hydrogen and ammonia as marine fuel.

Both are said to be high level documents that aim to set out the key facts about the respective fuel.

They are available to download for free from the SGMF Website: https://sgmf.info/

Interest in alternative bunker fuels has grown significantly following IMO targets to decarbonize the industry coupled with growing industry calls to reduce emissions to zero in the coming decades.

As non-carbon-based energy carriers, both ammonia and hydrogen have the potential to play a significant role in the future marine fuels mix.