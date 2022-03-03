16 More LNG-Fuelled Ships Ordered in February: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG's share of the bunker market is rising rapidly. File Image / Pixabay

A total of 16 more LNG-fuelled ships were ordered last month, according to classification society DNV.

The recent surge in LNG prices appears not to have dented enthusiasm for gas-powered tonnage orders yet, DNV said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. Ship & Bunker prices show LNG priced in fuel oil terms at Rotterdam stood at $1,585/mt on Monday, up from $412/mt a year earlier, while VLSFO at the Dutch port gained $238/mt over the same period to $731/mt.

"The order intake for LNG-fuelled newbuilds continues at high pace, despite the increasingly uncertain outlook for gas prices," Martin Christian Wold, principal consultant at DNV, said in the post.

February's 16 orders follow a total of 40 in January, according to DNV's data. Last year 240 ships capable of running on LNG were ordered.

LNG bunker sales continued to surge in 2021, with volumes at Rotterdam climbing by 187% on the year to 603,690 m3.