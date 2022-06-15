Cruise Firm Costa Sets Up Decarbonisation Department

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The unit will work on improving the environmental performance of the company's existing fleet, as well as studying and testing new technologies. Image Credit: Costa Group

European cruise firm Costa Group has set up a dedicated decarbonisation department to take charge of the company's efforts to eliminate carbon emissions from its fleet.

The new department, based in Hamburg, will be responsible for developing and implementing the firm's decarbonisation strategy, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The unit will work on improving the environmental performance of the company's existing fleet, as well as studying and testing new technologies.

"Next-generation exhaust gas cleaning systems are currently being developed with partners to allow lower emission levels," the company said in the statement.

"Over time, developments in the application of alternative fuels on a large scale, including biofuels (liquefied biogas and biodiesel), methanol, ammonia and hydrogen fuels, will allow the ships to be flexible on the use of low- carbon energy.

"Solutions are being designed to meet requirements for newbuild ships, as well as for the current fleet, for the capability to store and utilize new-generation fuels."