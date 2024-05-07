BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have advanced modestly overall this week after last week's sharp decline. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world in Monday, with global average VLSFO prices posting a small overall gain for a second day.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $0.50/mt to $646/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since May 1. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $4/mt to $534/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $1.50/mt to $825.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.37/bl to $83.33/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $2/mt to $627/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1.50/mt to $579/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $6.50/mt to $622/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $7.50/mt to $587.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.15/bl from the previous session's close at $83.48/bl as of 5:38 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.13/mt rise in bunker prices.