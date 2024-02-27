Bridge Gives First Live Demos of New Bunkering App

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Aidan Jackson, Director, Branding & Marketing Communications at Bridge, speaking at the Bridge event Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Peart Group Monday gave the first public demonstrations of its new cross-platform bunkering app, Bridge.

Ship & Bunker were among those to get a first hands on look at the app during a special IE Week event in London.

“Bridge is new way of working in an old industry,” Aidan Jackson, Director, Branding & Marketing Communications, told industry stakeholders gathered at the event.

First announced last month, Bridge promises marine fuels buyers and suppliers a way to “connect, chat and fix their bunkers simply and securely.”

At first glance, users will notice a familiar ‘messaging app’ look to Bridge - think WhatsApp, iMessage, etc.

But rather than conversations being grouped by person, they are grouped by enquiry. Clicking the enquiry reveals chats with each individual regarding that enquiry only.

The app has built in tools to define the enquiry, agree the deal and confirm stem particulars such as payment terms.

Other novel features include the ability for team managers to view the enquiry conversations of those in their team.

Following the IE Week events, in the coming months the group plans to hold similar events in Singapore and Dubai.

Ship & Bunker understands the official launch of the app will come during that time.