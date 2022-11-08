MPC Container Ships Takes on CO2 Management Software From Zero44

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping companies are increasingly turning to digital services to help them manage fuel consumption and cut emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm MPC Container Ships is set to roll out CO2 management software from Zero44 across its entire fleet.

The software helps shipping companies optimise their vessels to reduce emission, with a view to compliance with the upcoming CII and EU ETS regulations, Zero44 said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The software "helps shipping companies to make the most sensible cost- and revenue-driven decisions in view of the new regulatory framework," the company said.

Zero44 was spun off from Flagship Founders in May 2022.

"Zero emissions is the ultimate goal for the entire industry and at MPC Container Ships, we aim to keep all vessels in our fleet consistently compliant under the new CII scheme from January 2023," Philipp Niesing, head of marine decarbonisation solutions at MPC, said in the statement.

"To do this, we need software that will allow us to monitor the CII rating daily.

"With Zero44, we will be able to coordinate the deployment of our vessels with the respective charterers and jointly ensure that the CII targets are met throughout the charter year.

"The partnership so far has been very fruitful and educational for both sides and we are looking forward to our future cooperation as well."