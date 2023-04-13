Regulatory Work Needed to Drive Onboard Carbon Capture Uptake: Report

The firm has released a report on onboard carbon capture systems. File Image / Pixabay

Further regulatory and technical work will be needed before more widespread uptake of carbon capture technology can be seen in the shipping industry, according to classification society Lloyd's Register.

The firm has released a new report on carbon capture systems for the shipping industry examining the challenges to be overcome, it said in a statement on its website on Thursdy.

"To see the potential benefits of onboard carbon capture utilisation and storage (OCCUS) adoption, the readiness assessment highlights that regulations will need to be updated to address the practical challenges, including carbon accounting and how OCCUS aligns with MARPOL regulations," the company said in the statement.

"There is also a need for significant infrastructure scaling and investment for onboard and offloading solutions to drive adoption.

"Additionally, safety and operational factors surrounding offloading of liquified CO2 as a result of the carbon capture process need to be considered."

Carbon capture systems allow ships to capture part of their GHG emissions from the funnel for removal to shore-based facilities, allowing them to continue burning fuels with GHG emissions while complying with decarbonisation regulations.

As Ship & Bunker reported earlier this week, LR is working with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation on a captured carbon offloading study.