Shipping Firm Erik Thun Signs Synthetic LNG Bunker Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has signed a letter of intent with methane technology firm Electrochaea to enter negotiations on the offtake of synthetic LNG. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Erik Thun has started negotiations on the supply of synthetic LNG as a bunker fuel for its vessels.

The company has signed a letter of intent with methane technology firm Electrochaea to enter negotiations on the offtake of synthetic LNG, Electrochaea said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The fuel will be produced by Electrochaea subsidiary BioCAT Roslev Aps in Denmark. Green hydrogen produced using wind power will be combined with CO2 from biogas production at Rybjerg Biogas.

"For our vessels running on LNG, E-methane is emerging as a cleaner option," Johan Källsson, managing director of Erik Thun, said in the statement.

"We are proud of this collaboration and that we are pioneering the replacement of fossil fuels with renewable e-methane, awaiting to be officially recognized by the government as a cleaner alternative.

"Our commitment extends to the construction, maintenance and operation of vessels with advanced designs and a minimal carbon footprint.

"To create sustainable options that can pass a proper life-cycle analysis, much cleaner e-fuels are needed."