BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Month Low

Tuesday August 6, 2024

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $13/mt to $608/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since June 10

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $13.50/mt to $515/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $14.50/mt to $788/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.51/bl to $76.30/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $23.50/mt to $594/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $26/mt to $533/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $17.50/mt to $585/mt, and at Houston they sank by $12.50/mt to $549/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.79/bl from the previous session's close at $77.09/bl as of 7:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.95/mt rise in bunker prices.

