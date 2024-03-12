UK Reports Ship Boarding Off Somalia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened 600 nautical miles east of Mogadishu at about 8:10 AM UTC on Tuesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A commercial ship has been boarded in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Somalia, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident happened 600 nautical miles east of Mogadishu at about 8:10 AM UTC on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"Authorities are investigating," the agency said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

The recent spate of attacks on commercial ships from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen has also been accompanied by an uptick in vessels being boarded in the Arabian Sea. It remains unclear whether these boardings are also a response to the war in Gaza, or more commercially-motivated acts of piracy.