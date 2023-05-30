Marine Methanol Guide Published by Methanol Institute

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Maersk box ship. File Image / Pixabay.

A comprehensive guide to using methanol as an alternative bunker fuel has been published by the Methanol Institute.

According to the institute, the guide has been produced to "help stakeholders across the industry access the information they need to support decision-making on which alternative fuel is right for their fleet".

The publication covers a range of topics including bunkering, costs and pricing. It also includes case studies of shipping companies using the fuel, including shipping giant Maersk. The Danish shipping company's first methanol-fuelled box ship is to be delivered early next year.

Marine Methanol, future-proof shipping fuel is a available as a download from the institute's website.