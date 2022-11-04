DHL Takes on 60 Million Litres of Biofuel From GoodFuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has committed to the purchase through the GoodShipping programme that seeks to advance the use of biofuels in shipping. File Image / Pixabay

Logistics firm DHL Global Forwarding has taken on 60 million litres of biofuel from GoodFuels to cover its global shipments and cut emissions.

The company has committed to the purchase through the GoodShipping programme that seeks to advance the use of biofuels in shipping, GoodFuels said in a statement on its website this week.

The purchase will cut DHL's emissions by 180,000 mt of CO2 equivalent on a tank-to-wake basis by 2024, and is equivalent to the bunker needs of ten container ships travelling from Asia to Europe.

"In 2017, we were the first logistics company to work with GoodShipping," Tim Scharwath, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding, said in the statement.

"An important lever in reducing our CO2 emissions is the use of sustainable fuel and GoodShipping's insetting service complements us perfectly in this regard.

"They have a thorough and controlled process, meet our high sustainability standards, and they share the same goal of making logistics emission-free.

"We are very proud to now continue and intensify this cooperation."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is growing rapidly as shipowners seek drop-in replacements for conventional bunkers that can cut their net emissions ahead of upcoming GHG regulations. Availability of these fuels is gradually being expanded from the largest bunker hubs to smaller ports.