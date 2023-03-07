K Line Signs Decarbonisation Research Deal With Mining Firm Anglo American

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies are already working together, with K Line carrying dry bulk cargoes owned by Anglo American. Image Credit: K Line

Japanese shipping company K Line has signed a deal with mining firm Anglo American seeking to carry out joint research on maritime decarbonisation.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a working committee for collaborative research on decarbonisation, K Line said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The two companies are already working together, with K Line carrying dry bulk cargoes owned by Anglo American.

"Anglo American and "K" LINE have agreed to collaborate through the sharing of research and ideas and the utilization of both parties' knowledge of new marine technology, alternative fuels and other fields that have the potential to grow in the near future to achieve their common goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions," the shipping company said in the statement.