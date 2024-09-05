Methanol-Fuelled Tugs Take on Auramarine Fuel Supply System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are due to enter service in mid-2025. Image Credit: Auramarine

The world's first methanol-fuelled tugs are set to take on fuel supply systems from engineering company Auramarine.

Turkey's Sanmar Shipyards has selected Auramarine to supply the methanol supply systems for two new large tugs to be owned by KOTUG Canada, Auramarine said in an emailed statement.

The ships are due to enter service in mid-2025.

"We are very pleased to work with Sanmar Shipyards, which is one of the leading tugboat builders in the world," John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine, said in the statement.

"We are delighted to be part of this unique project and are committed to supporting our clients on their decarbonisation journey.

"Auramarine's tailormade design always ensures that our customers are provided with optimum solutions for their specific ship types and fleet requirements."