BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their level at the start of the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to recover at most ports on Tuesday, with average global VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3.50/mt to $586.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since May 2. The G20-HSFO Index gained $8/mt to $488/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1.50/mt to $779/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.43/bl to $77.44/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2/mt to $571.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $6/mt to $539/mt, at Fujairah they lost $3.50/mt to $562/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $2.50/mt to $542.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.03/bl at $76.41/bl as of 9:42 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $7.76/mt fall in bunker prices.