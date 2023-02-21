ZeroNorth Buys Singapore Bunker Supplier Software Firm BTS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The acquisition will expand ZeroNorth's services seeking to help the digitalisation of the bunker industry. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime technology company ZeroNorth has acquired Singapore-based bunker supplier software firm BTS Pte Ltd, in a further expansion of its services in the marine fuels space.

BTS manages the Intelligent Bunker Management System (iBMS) suite of services for the marine fuel supply chain, one of the first projects supported by Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority in the early 2000s.

The firm is also one of seven in the consortium developing mobile applications for bunkering documentation and workflows as part of the MPA's push for digitalisation in the industry.

ZeroNorth plans to build a fully cloud-based iBMS solution, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"The marine fuel industry is taking centre stage in shipping's green transition," Kenneth Juhls, managing director of ZeroNorth Bunker, said in the statement.

"With the increasing pressure to digitalise and optimise your marine fuel supply chain, and the influx of alternative fuel options becoming available, equipping our customers with the ability to make better decisions in regards to procuring, storing and selling fuel is becoming a key priority for ZeroNorth.

"By acquiring BTS, we are taking the next step towards delivering an end-to-end marine fuel service that aligns all stakeholders across the same data through the ZeroNorth platform.

"Moreover, by building a bridge between stakeholders, we are increasing collaboration across the maritime value chain and accelerating our goal to drive decarbonisation alongside the wider industry."

ZeroNorth was initially a fleet optimisation software firm spun out of Maersk Tankers. The firm acquired digital bunker procurement platform ClearLynx a year ago, integrating it within the company as ZeroNorth Bunker, and acquired another digital platform, Prosmar Bunkering, in November.