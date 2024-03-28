BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally declined over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1.50/mt to $664.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since March 14. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $2/mt to $527.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $2/mt to $883.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.16/bl to $86.09/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $5.50/mt to $640.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $4/mt to $597/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $0.50/mt to $644.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $652.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were up by $0.43/bl from the previous session's close at $86.52/bl as of 8:45 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $3.24/mt rise in bunker prices.