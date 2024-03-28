BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday March 28, 2024

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1.50/mt to $664.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since March 14. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $2/mt to $527.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $2/mt to $883.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.16/bl to $86.09/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $5.50/mt to $640.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $4/mt to $597/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $0.50/mt to $644.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $652.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were up by $0.43/bl from the previous session's close at $86.52/bl as of 8:45 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $3.24/mt rise in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com