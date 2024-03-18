Container Line ONE Completes First EUA Transaction for EU-ETS Compliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has opened a trading account on the Union Registry and made its first EUA purchase last month from BNP Paribas. Image Credit: ONE

Container line ONE has completed its first EUA transaction for compliance with the European Union's emissions trading system.

The firm has opened a trading account on the Union Registry and made its first EUA purchase last month from BNP Paribas, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The company has also enhanced its internal systems to accurately reflect the CO2 emissions generated by its fleet.

"The EU-ETS is a cornerstone of EU's policy to combat climate change and its key tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions," a BNP Paribas Singapore representative said in the statement.

"This EUA deal with ONE is important for Asian carriers, demonstrating proactive readiness for EU-ETS compliance."

EUA prices have dropped sharply since late last year on the back of a weak European gas market.