IBIA's 2023 Annual Dinner Sells Out With Nearly Double 2022's Capacity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Last year's event saw about 600 bunker industry representatives gathering at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Tickets for the International Bunker Industry Association's annual dinner in London have sold out, despite capacity nearly doubling from last year's level.

The organisation now has 1,000 guests registered for the annual dinner on February 27, held during the IE Week set of industry events in the UK capital, IBIA said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"We thank our valuable sponsors and members for achieving this in record breaking time," the organisation said.

Last year's event saw about 600 bunker industry representatives gathering at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. For 2023 the event has been moved to the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel.