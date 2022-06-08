Singapore Bunker Firm Director Jailed for Obstructing North Korea Sanctions Breach Investigation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore's police had been investigating the firm's alleged illegal supply of gasoil to a North Korean vessel in January 2018. File Image / Pixabay

The director of a Singapore-based bunkering and oil trading firm has been handed a jail sentence for obstructing investigations into an alleged breach of sanctions against North Korea.

Manfred Low Cheng Jing, director of Yuk Tung Energy, has been sentenced to 15 weeks of jail, Channel News Asia reported on Tuesday.

Singapore's police had been investigating the firm's alleged illegal supply of gasoil to a North Korean vessel in January 2018. The transfer was between the MT Yuk Tung, chartered by Yuk Tung Energy, and the North Korean-flagged Rye Song Gang 1.

In January or February 2018 Jing disposed of a computer that he knew contained information relevant to the investigation, according to the report. The commercial affairs department of the Singapore Police Force later raided the company's offices.