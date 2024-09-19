IBIA Looks to Shake 'Old Boys Club' Image Through Member Engagement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alexander Prokopakis joined IBIA as its executive director just over a year ago. Image Credit: IBIA

Bunker industry body IBIA is seeking to dispel a perception of it as an 'old boys club' through deeper engagement with its members.

Alexander Prokopakis, executive director of IBIA, shared his thoughts after a year at the helm of the industry body in a statement on its website this week.

"One of the most critical aspects of our work has been listening to our members," Prokopakis said in the statement.

"We have engaged in numerous interviews and discussions to understand your needs and expectations.

"Your insights have been instrumental in shaping our future strategies and priorities.

“ Your insights have been instrumental in shaping our future strategies and priorities

"We are moving away from the perception of being an 'old boys club' and are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and forward-thinking association.

"Our goal is to create a dynamic environment where every member feels valued and heard."

In response to member feedback received so far, the organisation is updating its CRM system to enhance communications. IBIA has also launched a fortnightly bulletin on bunker-industry developments for its membership.

"I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to each of you for your ongoing support and engagement," Prokopakis said.

"The progress we have made is a testament to our collective effort and commitment to excellence.

"As we move forward, we will continue to prioritise your feedback and work tirelessly to enhance our member benefits and services."

IBIA is holding its annual convention for 2024 in Athens on November 5-7.