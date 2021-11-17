IBIA Adds LNG Bunker Course to Training Portfolio

by Ship & Bunker News Team

French container line CMA CGM is currently the largest consumer of LNG bunkers. Image Credit: CMA CGM

Bunker industry body IBIA has added a course on LNG bunkers to its training portfolio as gas-powered shipping takes a greater role in the marine fuels market.

The new module, titled Introduction to LNG Bunkers, consists of six short sessions covering the concepts, risks, procedures and rationale behind using natural gas as fuel on non-gas tankers and storing that gas as a cryogenic liquid, the organisation said in a note to members on Wednesday.

The course is aimed at those with no previous experience of LNG.

The new module is in addition to the following online courses already offered by IBIA:

Module 1 – Bunker Market Regulations and Enforcement

Module 2 – Understanding ISO 8217 and ISO 4259

Module 3 – Best practice for suppliers with VLSFO

Module 4 – Best practices for users with VLSFO

Module 5 – Adapting to a changing market

Module 6 – Compatibility and stability – Issues with VLSFO fuels and the measurement of Stability

Module 7 – Sales terms and conditions – The purpose, structure and application of Sales terms

Module 8 – Quantity Measurement – The principles of quantity measurement including Mass Flow Metering

Module 9 – Sampling – The basics of sampling, sampling methods and sample handling

Module 10 – Fuel quality – Fuel quality, its impact on storage, treatment and use in the engine

Module 11 – Alternative Fuels - This module looks at alternative fuels and their place in the fuel supply chain as we move towards the IMO targets for reducing GHG emissions

Module 12 - Biofuels - This module looks at the production, use and emission issues with Biofuels (both liquid and gaseous)

Module 13 – Exhaust Emissions - This module looks at the current situation with marine exhaust emissions, their remediation and the impact of future fuels

The duration of each course is between 60 and 90 minutes, and they cost £150-195 per module for IBIA members and £216-280 for non-members. Buying five courses allows access to a sixth for free.