Sudan Conflict Halts Maersk Shipments

by Ship & Bunker News Team

London's marine insurance market has added Sudan to its areas deemed high-risk this week. File Image / Pixabay

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has prompted container and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk to halt all shipments to the country.

The company has stopped accepting bookings for shipments to Sudan until further notice, it said in a note to clients on its website on Thursday.

Hundreds have died in Sudan in an outbreak of violence since the middle of this month, and some analysts have raised concerns of the conflict evolving into a civil war.

"Although vessel operations inside the Port are ongoing, the progress is slow as one of the cranes at the port is not working," Maersk said in the note.

"Our teams are paying close attention to the situation, and we will have a better overview of next steps based on the volumes that are released from the port after the Eid holiday this weekend."

London's marine insurance market has added Sudan to its areas deemed high-risk this week, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday.