Emulsion Fuel Firm Quadrise Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The previous COO left the company in October. File Image / Pixabay

Emulsion fuel technology company Quadrise Fuels International has appointed a new chief operating officer.

Philip Hill has joined the firm as COO, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. Hill was previously business manager at INEOS Acetyls, and before that had worked for BP for most of the past 20 years.

Quadrise uses its MSAR technology to emulsify bunker fuels with water, producing a fuel with lower emissions by mass.

"We are delighted to have appointed Philip as COO after a rigorous recruitment process during which we met a range of highly qualified candidates," Jason Miles, CEO of Quadrise, said in the statement.

"Philip joins Quadrise at the start of an exciting year for the company.

"He will be a key member of our leadership team as we progress our projects towards commercialisation."

Hill's predecessor, Mark Whittle, stepped down as COO in October.