Hurtigruten Hybrid-Powered Newbuild Launched by Kleven

Hurtigruten's hybrid-powered newbuild, MS Roald Amundsen, was launched on February 17. Image Credit: Kleven

Hurtigruten AS' (Hurtigruten's) new hybrid-powered cruise ship MS Roald Amundsen, which is being built by Kleven Verft AS (Kleven), was launched on February 17, World Maritime News reports.

The vessel is slated for delivery during summer of 2018, after which it will be deployed on expedition voyages to Antarctica and Chilean fjords.

The newbuild is part of a two-vessel order placed in April 2016, which includes the option for two more ships.

As Ship & Bunker reported in July 2016, Rolls-Royce signed a £25 million ($32.78 million) contract with Kleven for the design and equipment, including the supply of a bunker-saving wave piercing bow, on two polar cruise vessels being built for Hurtigruten.

Hurtigruten says the vessels' hybrid technology, along with the hull's construction and efficient use of onboard electricity, will provide a reduction in bunker consumption and associated emissions of 20 percent.