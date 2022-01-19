SGMF Issues Updated LNG Bunkering Guide

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mark Bell, General Manager of SGMF. Image Credit: SGMF

The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) has announced the release of an updated version of its guidelines on safe bunkering of LNG.

First published in 2014, SGMF says its third edition of ’LNG as a marine fuel - Safety and Operational Guidelines - Bunkering’ has been significantly updated and revised for 2022.

“The information contained in this publication is gold dust for anyone bunkering an LNG fuelled ship. These practices and insights are collated from the best the industry has to offer, and I extend my thanks to our members for providing this invaluable information not only for the benefit of the industry, but for society as a whole,” said Chairman of SGMF and Chief Operating Officer of Nakilat Samir Bailouni.

While SGMF is know for, and has primarily focused on, its work with LNG, in November the group said it was branching out beyond LNG as the industry as a whole looks to embrace a new generation of low and zero carbon fuels.

"Whilst the industry currently debates other future gaseous marine fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen, be assured SGMF is currently working on and will produce further guidelines for these fuels in a similar manner to what it has done for LNG," said said Mark Bell, General Manager of SGMF.

The new guidelines are available to members via the SGMF website and can be purchased by non SGMF members here: https://www.sgmf.info/shop