NYK Reveals Another Long-Term Biofuel Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tenjun will use biofuel for approximately three months. Image Credit: NYK

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) today revealed details of an additional long term biofuel bunker trial it is undertaking over the coming months.

Having lifted biofuel in Singapore on May 2, the latest trial is the company’s first involving very large crude oil tanker (VLCC).

Tenjun will use biofuel for approximately three months “to comprehensively verify the safe and stable procurement of biofuel for long-term use,” NYK said.

As Ship & Bunker has previously reported, this month NYK has also announced a six-month trial of a biofuel bunkers as part of a study in partnership with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD).

That trial will use a B24 blend onboard one of NYK’s short-sea vehicle carriers.

Like many in the industry, NYK sees great potential in the use of biofuel Bunkers to reduce the emissions footprint of its vessels.

However, Takuya Koizumi, general manager of NYK’s Decarbonization Group, earlier this month warned that potential risks from the long-term use of biofuel have not been fully evaluated.