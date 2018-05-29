LNG Bunkering op Completed at Cartagena, Spain

Cartagena, Spain (file image/pixabay)

Spain witnessed an liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation last week at the port of Cartagena and a first for Spanish energy firm Gas Natural Fenosa.

The bunkered ship was Fure Vinga, a tanker operated by Swedish operator Furetank and the gas bunkering was facilitated by German LNG bunker player Nauticor.

The stem comprised 120 metric tonnes (mt) of LNG, Fenosa said in a statement.

Fenosa is a key player in the development of LNG bunkering on the Iberian peninsula.

Earlier this year, Fenosa signed a gas bunkers supply deal with shipping company Balearia.