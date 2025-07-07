European Commission Grants €22 Million for Port Upgrades at Helsinki and Lübeck

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The grant will help the ports in upgrading their infrastructure and developing shore power. Image Credit: Core Power

The European Commission has approved €22 million ($25.8 million) in co-funding for port upgrades at the Finnish Port of Helsinki and Germany’s Lübeck-Travemünde under the Hansalink 3 project.

The Port of Helsinki’s share of the support is approximately €12 million, the port authority said in a statement last week.

The project entails the upgrade of port infrastructure, deploying digital tools and streamlining passenger and cargo traffic at the port area.

Apart from this, the project entails building onshore power supply solutions that are suitable for the new Finnlines ships as well as automated mooring systems at the Ports of Helsinki and Lübeck-Travemünde.

The project has a total budget of €45 million and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.