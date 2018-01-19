Baleària and Gas Natural Fenosa Sign 10-Year LNG Bunkering Deal

The deal will initially apply to the ports of Barcelona, Valencia, and Algeciras. Image Credit: Baleària / gas Natural Fenosa

Baleària and Gas Natural Fenosa today announced they have signed a 10-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering contract said to be the country's first permanent, multi-system bunkering supply contract for ship propulsion.

The deal will initially apply to the ports of Barcelona, Valencia, and Algeciras, then extended to all the peninsular ports operated by the shipping company.

"In our commitment to LNG the agreement with GAS NATURAL FENOSA represents a strategic alliance. We are currently building the first two ships powered by this clean energy to operate in the Mediterranean. The first is scheduled to come into operate at the beginning of 2019, which makes us pioneers in the use of LNG," Adolfo Utor, the president of Baleària, said in an emailed statement.

"We are committed to clean energy as we are convinced it is possible to fight climate change while also being competitive."

The news is the latest is a string of recent positive developments for the adoption of LNG bunkers, and follows comments last month by Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) General Manager Mark Bell, who predicted 2018 will be a "tipping year" for gas-fuelled shipping.